If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Dillon County, South Carolina this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dillon County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Dillon High School at Marlboro County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Bennettsville, SC

Bennettsville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Latta High School at Cheraw High School