The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 is nearing its close in Tokyo, Japan, as Caroline Garcia heads into a quarterfinal versus Maria Sakkari. Garcia currently has +1200 odds to be crowned champion at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Garcia at the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Garcia's Next Match

Garcia will meet Sakkari in the quarterfinals on Friday, September 29 at 4:00 AM ET, after beating Anhelina Kalinina in the last round 6-4, 6-3.

Garcia Stats

Garcia beat Kalinina 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Garcia is 36-25 over the past 12 months, with one tournament win.

Garcia is 26-18 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament win.

Over the past year (across all court types), Garcia has played 61 matches and 23.4 games per match.

In her 44 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Garcia has averaged 23.2 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Garcia has won 78.5% of her games on serve, and 24.6% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Garcia has won 78.2% of her games on serve and 24.9% on return.

