South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Aiken County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Aiken County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Clinton High School at South Aiken High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Aiken, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swansea High School at Midland Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Graniteville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strom Thurmond High School at North Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: North Augusta, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.