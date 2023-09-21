Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Carolina
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers hit the field in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in South Carolina.
College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week
Georgia State Panthers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, September 21
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-6)
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-2.5)
Mercer Bears at Furman Paladins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Wofford Terriers at VMI Keydets
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Western Carolina Catamounts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Citadel Bulldogs at South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Carolina (-6.5)
