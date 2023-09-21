The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) are favored by 6.5 points when they host the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) in Sun Belt action on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 63 points.

Coastal Carolina is totaling 419.7 yards per game on offense (50th in the FBS), and rank 96th defensively, yielding 385.7 yards allowed per game. With 462.0 total yards per game on offense, Georgia State ranks 34th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 104th, giving up 400.7 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Coastal Carolina -6.5 -115 -105 63 -110 -110 -275 +210

Looking to place a bet on Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State has put together a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgia State has hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Georgia State will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Georgia State has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +210.

Bet on Georgia State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 803 yards (267.7 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 73.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 216 yards (72.0 ypg) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll is his team's leading rusher with 67 carries for 358 yards, or 119.3 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Robert Lewis' 347 receiving yards (115.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 17 receptions on 21 targets with four touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has caught nine passes and compiled 203 receiving yards (67.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jacari Carter's 11 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 95 yards.

Kevin Swint has 1.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Jontrey Hunter is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 20 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Gavin Pringle has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has nine tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.