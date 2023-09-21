Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 21
A pair of Sun Belt teams meet when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) face off against the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State matchup.
Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Coastal Carolina (-6.5)
|60.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Coastal Carolina (-6.5)
|61.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Georgia State has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this year.
- Coastal Carolina has won all three of its games against the spread this season.
- The Chanticleers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
