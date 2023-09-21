The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Brooks Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

Coastal Carolina ranks 39th in scoring offense (36.3 points per game) and 36th in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Georgia State ranks 26th in the FBS (39.3 points per game), and it is 78th on defense (24.7 points allowed per game).

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Georgia State Coastal Carolina 462 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.7 (58th) 400.7 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.7 (93rd) 194.3 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.7 (82nd) 267.7 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277 (35th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 7 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (5th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 803 yards (267.7 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 73.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 216 yards (72 ypg) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll is his team's leading rusher with 67 carries for 358 yards, or 119.3 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Robert Lewis has hauled in 347 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has totaled 203 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on nine receptions.

Jacari Carter's 11 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 95 yards.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has thrown for 708 yards (236 ypg) to lead Coastal Carolina, completing 69% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Jared Brown has carried the ball four times for a team-high 95 yards (31.7 per game) with one score. He has also caught 17 passes for 187 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Braydon Bennett has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 90 yards (30 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sam Pinckney's leads his squad with 244 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 receptions (out of 27 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis has hauled in two grabs for 89 yards, an average of 29.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

