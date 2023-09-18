Panthers vs. Saints Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 2
NFC South rivals clash when the New Orleans Saints (1-0) visit the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. New Orleans is favored by 3 points. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 39.5 points.
Before the Saints meet the Panthers, check out their recent betting insights and trends. The betting trends and insights for the Panthers can be found in this article before they meet the Saints.
Panthers vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-3)
|39.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Saints (-3)
|40
|-162
|+136
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Saints (-3)
|40
|-156
|+132
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Carolina vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Panthers vs. Saints Betting Insights
- Carolina had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Panthers were an underdog by 3 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.
- Out of 17 Carolina games last year, eight hit the over.
- Against the spread, New Orleans went 6-10-0 last season.
- The Saints won once ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or greater last year.
- In 17 New Orleans games last season, six went over the total.
