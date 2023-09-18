Panthers vs. Saints Player Props & Odds – Week 2
One of the best running backs in football last year will be featured when Jamaal Williams and the New Orleans Saints visit the Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18, 2023.
Looking to make a wager on one of the best contributors in this outing between the Saints and the Panthers? See below for everything you need to know.
Miles Sanders Touchdown Odds
- Sanders Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Sanders Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360
Jamaal Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
More Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Hayden Hurst
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|D.J. Chark
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|Adam Thielen
|-
|-
|34.5 (-102)
|Miles Sanders
|-
|62.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|-
|-
|11.5 (-113)
|Chuba Hubbard
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|Bryce Young
|189.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
|Jonathan Mingo
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
More Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Derek Carr
|232.5 (-113)
|3.5 (-102)
|-
|Juwan Johnson
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|72.5 (-113)
|Rashid Shaheed
|-
|-
|40.5 (-113)
|Michael Thomas
|-
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|Jamaal Williams
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-111)
