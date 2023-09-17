Will MyCole Pruitt find his way into the end zone when the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers come together in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will MyCole Pruitt score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Pruitt also chipped in with 16 receptions for 150 yards and four TDs last season, seeing 21 targets and delivering 15.0 yards per game.

In four of 10 games last season, Pruitt had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

MyCole Pruitt Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 49ers 1 1 2 1 Week 9 Chargers 1 1 6 0 Week 10 @Panthers 1 1 6 0 Week 11 Bears 1 1 17 0 Week 12 @Commanders 3 2 9 1 Week 13 Steelers 1 1 7 1 Week 15 @Saints 3 2 20 0 Week 16 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 4 4 49 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 5 3 34 1

