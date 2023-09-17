In the Week 2 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jonnu Smith find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Smith will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Last year Smith caught 27 passes on 38 targets for 245 yards (20.4 per game) .

In 12 games last season, Smith failed to catch a touchdown pass.

Jonnu Smith Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 4 3 33 0 Week 2 @Steelers 3 0 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 4 4 25 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 2 61 0 Week 7 Bears 3 1 4 0 Week 8 @Jets 4 3 10 0 Week 9 Colts 3 3 21 0 Week 11 Jets 4 4 40 0 Week 13 Bills 2 2 6 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 3 2 24 0 Week 16 Bengals 4 3 21 0

Rep Jonnu Smith with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.