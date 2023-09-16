Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Tennessee vs. Florida Game – Saturday, September 16
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) and Florida Gators (1-1) will face each other in a clash of SEC foes at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. Florida?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tennessee 31, Florida 18
- Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- Florida lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Gators have played as an underdog of +185 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Volunteers have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tennessee (-5.5)
- Tennessee is unbeaten against the spread this year.
- This season, the Volunteers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Florida is winless against the spread this season.
- This season, the Gators are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (56.5)
- Tennessee averages 39.5 points per game against Florida's 30, totaling 13 points over the matchup's point total of 56.5.
Splits Tables
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.5
|55.5
|Implied Total AVG
|42
|42
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Florida
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|44.5
|Implied Total AVG
|25
|25
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
