The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 in a matchup between SEC foes at Sanford Stadium. South Carolina is a 27.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 54.5.

Georgia has the 26th-ranked offense this season (472.5 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 17th-best with only 242 yards allowed per game. South Carolina ranks 59th in the FBS with 32 points per game on offense, and it ranks 86th with 26 points given up per contest on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina vs. Georgia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -27.5 -115 -105 54.5 -110 -110 -10000 +1800

Looking to place a bet on South Carolina vs. Georgia? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Bet on South Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

South Carolina Stats Leaders

In addition to his 3,011 passing yards and 66.2% completion percentage last year, Spencer Rattler connected on 18 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Rattler made a difference with his legs, too, rushing for 56 yards and three TDs.

As part of the ground game, MarShawn Lloyd rushed for 572 yards and nine touchdowns on 5.2 YPC.

Lloyd had 18 receptions (1.4 per game) for 176 yards (13.5 per game) and two TDs.

Antwane Wells Jr. was a key piece of the aerial attack last season, tallying 68 catches for 928 yards and six touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks received 47 targets last year and turned them into 33 grabs (2.5 per game) for 504 yards and one TD.

Last season Jordan Burch compiled 48 tackles, six TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 13 games.

Sherrod Greene played in 13 games, delivering one interception to go along with 55 tackles, two TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Tonka Hemingway helped on defense with 29 tackles, six TFL, and four sacks in 13 games.

With one sack to go along with 39 tackles and two interceptions, DQ Smith made a big impact on D.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.