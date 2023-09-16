Today's Premier League slate features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here you will find info on how to watch all of today's Premier League action.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC (3-1-0) makes the trip to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0-3) at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

  • Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch West Ham United vs Manchester City

Manchester City (4-0-0) journeys to match up with West Ham United (3-1-0) at London Stadium in London.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Fulham vs Luton Town

Luton Town (0-0-3) makes the trip to match up with Fulham (1-1-2) at Craven Cottage in London.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion (3-0-1) is on the road to play Manchester United (2-0-2) at Old Trafford in Manchester.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United (0-1-3) is on the road to play Tottenham Hotspur (3-1-0) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace (2-1-1) journeys to play Aston Villa (2-0-2) at Villa Park in Birmingham.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Newcastle United vs Brentford FC

Brentford FC (1-3-0) is on the road to take on Newcastle United (1-0-3) at St James' Park in Newcastle.

