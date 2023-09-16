Our projection model predicts the Furman Paladins will defeat the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday, September 16 at 5:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Kennesaw State vs. Furman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-16.2) 51.0 Furman 34, Kennesaw State 17

Kennesaw State Betting Info (2022)

The Owls went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Owls games.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

One of the Paladins' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

Owls vs. Paladins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kennesaw State 29.0 17.0 38.0 7.0 20.0 27.0 Furman 33.0 28.5 45.0 10.0 21.0 47.0

