The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) will meet in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Gamecocks will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. South Carolina matchup.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Athens, Georgia
  • Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-27.5) 54.5 -10000 +1800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Georgia (-27.5) 54.5 -6500 +2000 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Georgia (-27.5) 54.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Georgia vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

  • Georgia has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs have been favored by 27.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • South Carolina has won one game against the spread this year.

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225
To Win the SEC -130 Bet $130 to win $100

