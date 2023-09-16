SEC rivals meet when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. Georgia is favored by 27.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 54.5 points.

Georgia sports the 26th-ranked offense this year (472.5 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 17th-best with only 242 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored South Carolina ranks 59th in the FBS (32 points per game), and it is 86th on the other side of the ball (26 points allowed per contest).

Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Info

Georgia vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -27.5 -115 -105 54.5 -110 -110 -10000 +1800

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Stats Leaders

Stetson Bennett threw for 4,122 yards (274.8 per game), completing 68.1% of his passes, with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Bennett scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 205 yards.

In 15 games, Kenny McIntosh ran for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and 10 TDs.

McIntosh also had 43 catches for 499 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Brock Bowers scored seven TDs, catching 63 balls for 942 yards (62.8 per game).

Ladd McConkey had 58 catches for 762 yards (50.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson had 56 tackles, eight TFL, and four sacks last year.

Christopher Smith had three interceptions to go with 46 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

Javon Bullard had 3.5 sacks to go with six TFL, 40 tackles, and two interceptions in 15 games a season ago.

Smael Mondon Jr. amassed one sack to go with four TFL, 61 tackles, and one interception in 15 games.

