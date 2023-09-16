Georgia State vs. Charlotte: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) will look to upset the Georgia State Panthers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Panthers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Georgia State vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia State vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Georgia State vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-7.5)
|53.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Georgia State (-7.5)
|54.5
|-305
|+245
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-7.5)
|54.5
|-315
|+245
Georgia State vs. Charlotte Betting Trends
- Georgia State has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- Charlotte has won one game against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
