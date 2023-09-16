The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) will look to upset the Georgia State Panthers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Panthers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Georgia State vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Georgia State has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte has won one game against the spread this season.

The 49ers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.