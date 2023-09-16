The Georgia State Panthers (2-0) hit the road to square off against the Charlotte 49ers (1-1) at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Georgia State is averaging 409 yards per game on offense this season (62nd in the FBS), and is allowing 423 yards per game (108th) on defense. Charlotte ranks 108th with 329.5 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 69th with 349 total yards given up per game on defense.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Georgia State Charlotte 409 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.5 (109th) 423 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (61st) 240.5 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.5 (57th) 168.5 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 157 (120th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State so far this season. He has 337 passing yards, completing 67.4% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 193 yards (96.5 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Marcus Carroll has racked up 291 yards on 47 carries while finding the end zone six times.

Robert Lewis' leads his squad with 127 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 receptions (out of 14 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has hauled in four passes while averaging 37 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Ja'Cyais Credle has a total of 57 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five throws.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Jalon Jones has thrown for 241 yards (120.5 ypg) to lead Charlotte, completing 61.8% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 116 yards (58 ypg) on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Durell Robinson has been given 18 carries and totaled 103 yards with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack has collected five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 109 (54.5 yards per game). He's been targeted six times and has one touchdown.

Jack Hestera has put together an 88-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on 10 targets.

Bryce Kennon's two receptions (on three targets) have netted him 46 yards (23 ypg) and one touchdown.

