According to our computer model, the Georgia State Panthers will take down the Charlotte 49ers when the two teams play at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which kicks off at 6:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (52.5) Georgia State 30, Charlotte 24

Week 3 Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 75.0% chance to win.

The Panthers have won once against the spread this year.

The average total for Georgia State games this season has been 54.5, 2.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the 49ers based on the moneyline is 29.4%.

The 49ers have compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

Charlotte is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Out of 49ers one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

The average point total for the Charlotte this year is 2.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

Panthers vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia State 38.5 24.5 38.5 24.5 -- -- Charlotte 22.0 20.5 24.0 3.0 20.0 38.0

