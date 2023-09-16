The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) will look to upset the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 19.5 points. The over/under is set at 63.5 in the outing.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has covered once in one chances against the spread this year.

Wisconsin is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).

The Badgers have not covered the spread when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +900 Bet $100 to win $900

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.