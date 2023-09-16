The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) take on the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On offense, Wisconsin ranks 66th in the FBS with 30 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 69th in points allowed (324 points allowed per contest). Georgia Southern is putting up 467.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (29th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 344.5 total yards per contest (67th-ranked).

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on BTN.

Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Wisconsin 467.5 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.5 (59th) 344.5 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324 (52nd) 159 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202 (36th) 308.5 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.5 (70th) 4 (90th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (106th) 4 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin leads Georgia Southern with 562 yards on 65-of-84 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jalen White has carried the ball 30 times for 165 yards, with two touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has run for 100 yards across 12 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with three catches for 34 yards.

Derwin Burgess Jr.'s 151 receiving yards (75.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 14 catches on 19 targets with two touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has put together a 115-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 13 passes on 16 targets.

Anthony Queeley has racked up 89 reciving yards (44.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 467 yards (233.5 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 69% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 23 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 206 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Braelon Allen has been handed the ball 24 times this year and racked up 161 yards (80.5 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also helped out in the passing game with 13 grabs for 37 yards

Will Pauling's leads his squad with 133 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of 12 targets).

Chimere Dike has caught five passes while averaging 52 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Bryson Green has a total of 77 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes.

