The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as a massive 19.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 64 points for the game.

Offensively, Wisconsin ranks 66th in the FBS with 30 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 69th in points allowed (324 points allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Georgia Southern is compiling 467.5 total yards per game (30th-ranked). It ranks 68th in the FBS defensively (344.5 total yards surrendered per game).

Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Wisconsin vs Georgia Southern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -19.5 -115 -105 64 -110 -110 -1000 +650

Georgia Southern Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Kyle Vantrease last year racked up 4,248 passing yards with 27 passing touchdowns, 16 interceptions and a 61.4% completion percentage.

Vantrease also provided value on the ground, running for 34 yards (1 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Jalen White put up 915 rushing yards (5.6 yards per carry) and 10 TDs.

The passing attack was also aided by the receiving ability of White, who grabbed 22 balls (on 30 targets) for 217 yards and one touchdown.

Derwin Burgess Jr. was an integral part of the passing attack last year, amassing 58 catches for 717 yards and seven touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood got 131 targets last season and converted them into 86 receptions (6.6 per game) for 921 yards and three TDs.

Last season Anthony Wilson posted 36 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 13 games.

Justin Ellis was on the field for 13 games, posting 24 tackles, four TFL, and 4.5 sacks.

Khadry Jackson helped on defense with one interception to go along with 31 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in 13 games.

Marques Watson-Trent collected one sack to go with 32 tackles in 13 games.

