The Centennial Cup is on the line when the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and the Colorado State Rams (0-1) clash. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Colorado vs. Colorado State?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Colorado 41, Colorado State 30

Colorado 41, Colorado State 30 Colorado has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Buffaloes have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter.

Colorado State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Rams have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1050 odds on them winning this game.

The Buffaloes have a 96.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colorado State (+23.5)



Colorado State (+23.5) Thus far this year, Colorado is unbeaten against the spread.

Colorado State has not covered the spread yet this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (63.5)



Over (63.5) Together, the two teams combine for 64.5 points per game, one point more than the point total of 63.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60 56.5 63.5 Implied Total AVG 36 30 42 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Colorado State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 32 32 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

