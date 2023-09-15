The Army Black Knights (1-1) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Army matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Army Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Army Moneyline
BetMGM UTSA (-8.5) 45.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UTSA (-9) 45.5 -360 +285 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel UTSA (-9.5) 45.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico UTSA (-11) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 3 Odds

UTSA vs. Army Betting Trends

  • UTSA has not won against the spread this season in two chances.
  • The Roadrunners have been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Army has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

UTSA & Army 2023 Futures Odds

UTSA
To Win the AAC +500 Bet $100 to win $500

