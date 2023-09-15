South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Sumter County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Sumter County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Sumter High School at Summerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andrew Jackson High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
