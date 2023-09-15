South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Lexington County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Lexington County, South Carolina this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
North Augusta High School at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Aiken High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lexington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
