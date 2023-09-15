Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Lexington County, South Carolina this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

North Augusta High School at Dutch Fork High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Irmo, SC

Irmo, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Aiken High School at White Knoll High School