Support your favorite local high school football team in Lancaster County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Indian Land High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Andrew Jackson High School at Lakewood High School