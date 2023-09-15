Barbora Krejcikova vs. Danielle Collins: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | San Diego Open
Barbora Krejcikova (No. 13 ranking) will take on Danielle Collins (No. 43) in the semifinals of the San Diego Open on Friday, September 15.
Collins is favored (-135) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Krejcikova, who is +105.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Danielle Collins Match Information
- Tournament: The San Diego Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Friday, September 15
- Venue: Barnes Tennis Center
- Location: San Diego, California
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has a 57.4% chance to win.
|Barbora Krejcikova
|Danielle Collins
|+105
|Odds to Win Match
|-135
|+240
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+160
|48.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|57.4%
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|38.5%
|49.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Krejcikova eliminated No. 20-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-4, 6-3.
- Collins advanced to the semifinals by defeating No. 10-ranked Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday.
- Through 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Krejcikova has played 20.3 games per match and won 55.7% of them.
- Krejcikova has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.2 games per match.
- Collins has averaged 22.7 games per match in her 39 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 52.1% of the games.
- On hard courts, Collins has played 35 matches and averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- Krejcikova and Collins have not matched up against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.