South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Anderson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Anderson County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wren High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Easley High School at Woodmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Piedmont, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westside High School at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pendleton High School at Fountain Inn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fountain Inn, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
