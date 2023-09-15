South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Aiken County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Aiken County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Midland Valley High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Augusta High School at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Aiken High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lexington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Spring-Monetta High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Richburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barnwell High School at Aiken High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Aiken, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
