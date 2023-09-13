The Atlanta Braves (95-50) will look to Matt Olson, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Philadelphia Phillies (79-66) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Citizens Bank Park.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (16-5, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.26 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (16-5, 3.89 ERA) vs Sanchez - PHI (2-3, 3.26 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves' Strider (16-5) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with a 3.89 ERA and 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .208.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 28 starts this season.

Strider has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 25 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

Spencer Strider vs. Phillies

The Phillies rank fifth in MLB with a .259 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks fifth in the league (.441) and 195 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Phillies in two games, and they have gone 10-for-45 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over 12 innings.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez

Sanchez (2-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty threw five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .231 against him.

Sanchez is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the season in this game.

Sanchez will look to collect his 13th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

