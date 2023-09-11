Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (93-49) into a matchup with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (78-64) at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday at 1:05 PM ET. Acuna is at .336, the third-best average in the league, while Harper ranks 10th at .294.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (14-11) for the Braves and Taijuan Walker (15-5) for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Citizens Bank Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (14-11, 3.32 ERA) vs Walker - PHI (15-5, 4.21 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Injury Report
Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
Braves vs Phillies Player Props

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

  • The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (14-11) for his 28th start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up two earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday, Sept. 3 in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • The 39-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with an ERA of 3.32, a 2.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.385.
  • In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.
  • In 27 starts, Morton has pitched through or past the fifth inning 23 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
  • He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Charlie Morton vs. Phillies

  • The Phillies rank ninth in MLB with 692 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 188 home runs (11th in the league).
  • The right-hander has faced the Phillies one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-22 with two doubles and two RBI in 5 1/3 innings.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

  • Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 28th of the season. He is 15-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 27 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.21, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
  • Walker heads into this game with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.
  • Walker will look to go five or more innings for his 16th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.
  • He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
  • The 31-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.21), 41st in WHIP (1.324), and 40th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Taijuan Walker vs. Braves

  • He meets a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 826 total runs scored while batting .276 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .502 slugging percentage (first in MLB play) and has hit a total of 273 home runs (first in the league).
  • Walker has a 4.05 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP against the Braves this season in 6 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .385 batting average over one appearance.

