Taijuan Walker will look to shut down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when they take on his Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 1:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 273 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, putting up 537 extra-base hits.

The Braves have a league-best .276 batting average.

Atlanta has the top offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (826 total runs).

The Braves have a league-high .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.269).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (14-11 with a 3.32 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, Sept. 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Morton is trying to pick up his 13th quality start of the season in this outing.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in a game 23 times this season entering this game.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Cardinals L 11-6 Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-5 Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates W 8-2 Home Bryce Elder Mitch Keller 9/9/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Dylan Dodd Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Allan Winans Luis Ortiz 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies - Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins - Away Spencer Strider -

