At MetLife Stadium on Monday, September 11, the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets, kicking off at 8:15 PM ET. The Bills should win, based on our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Bills made things happen on both sides of the ball last year, as they ranked second-best in scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (17.9 points allowed per game). The Jets struggled on offense last season, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL (17.4 points per game). However, they ranked fourth-best on defense, giving up only 18.6 points per game.

Bills vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-1.5) Under (45.5) Bills 25, Jets 16

Bills Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Bills covered the spread seven times last season (7-10 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Last season, six Buffalo games hit the over.

The point total average for Bills games last season was 47.7, 2.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Jets Betting Info

The Jets have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last season.

The Jets were an underdog by 1.5 points or more 12 times last year, and covered the spread in six of those contests.

In New York games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

The over/under for this game is 3.9 points higher than the average scoring total for Jets games last season (41.6).

Bills vs. Jets 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 28.4 17.9 31.8 18.4 25.1 17.4 New York 17.4 18.6 18.6 19.5 16.3 17.8

