At Utsubo Tennis Center today, No. 44-ranked Lin Zhu will challenge No. 95 Xiyu Wang in the highlight of a 11-match slate in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 (round of 32). Head to ESPN for the live stream.

Watch the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Today - September 10

Match Round Match Time Rebecca Marino vs. Nao Hibino Round of 32 9:00 PM ET Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Round of 32 9:00 PM ET Viktorija Golubic vs. Jessika Ponchet Round of 32 9:00 PM ET Kateryna Baindl vs. Ashlyn Krueger Round of 32 9:00 PM ET Diana Shnaider vs. Yulia Putintseva Round of 32 9:00 PM ET Xinyu Wang vs. Jil Teichmann Round of 32 9:00 PM ET Panna Udvardy vs. Tatjana Maria Round of 32 9:00 PM ET Mai Hontama vs. Su Jeong Jang Round of 32 9:00 PM ET Nadia Podoroska vs. Yue Yuan Round of 32 9:00 PM ET Harriet Dart vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Round of 32 9:00 PM ET Jule Niemeier vs. Anna Kalinskaya Round of 32 9:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Zhu vs. Wang

Zhu has won one tournament so far this year, with an overall record of 21-17.

Wang is 18-19 through 19 tournaments so far this year, but has come up short in clinching any tournament titles.

Zhu has played 21.1 games per match in her 38 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).

Through 29 matches this year on hard courts, Zhu has played 21.4 games per match and won 52.7% of them.

Thus far this year, Zhu has won 38.2% of her return games and 65.2% of her service games.

Wang has averaged 23.8 games per match in her 37 matches played this year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.4% of games.

Wang averages 24.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 19 matches on hard courts this year, with a 49.7% game winning percentage.

Wang has a 67.1% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (257 service games won out of 383) and a 27.6% return game winning percentage (103 return games won out of 373).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Eudice Wong Chong Momoko Kobori 6-4, 7-6 Qualification Round 1 Despina Papamichail Naiktha Bains 6-4, 6-7, 6-0 Qualification Round 1 Ankita Raina Yuki Naito 6-3, 7-5 Qualification Round 1 Sohyun Park Xiaodi You 6-3, 5-1 Qualification Round 1 Kateryna Bondarenko Sakura Hosogi 6-3, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Himeno Sakatsume Natsumi Kawaguchi 6-3, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Alexandra Eala Fernanda Contreras Gomez 6-3, 6-4 Qualification Round 1

