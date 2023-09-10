Carolina Panthers receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has a good matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons conceded the eighth-most passing yards last season, 231.9 per game.

Marshall grabbed one touchdown and amassed 490 receiving yards (37.7 ypg) last year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Marshall and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marshall vs. the Falcons

Marshall vs the Falcons (since 2021): 2 GP / 65 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 65 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Atlanta gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Falcons allowed 21 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Atlanta last year, five players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The Falcons were the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the pass last season. They surrendered 231.9 passing yards per game.

The Falcons gave up 26 TDs in the passing game last season (1.5 per game) to rank 23rd among NFL defenses.

Watch Panthers vs Falcons on Fubo!

Panthers Player Previews

Terrace Marshall Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (0)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Marshall with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marshall Receiving Insights

Marshall went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in seven of 10 games last year (70.0%).

Last year he picked up 10.4 yards per target (47 targets, 490 yards).

In one of 13 games last year, Marshall had a receiving touchdown. But he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Marshall's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 10/9/2022 Week 5 4 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/16/2022 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/23/2022 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/30/2022 Week 8 9 TAR / 4 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/6/2022 Week 9 6 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/10/2022 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/20/2022 Week 11 6 TAR / 3 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/27/2022 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 12/11/2022 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/18/2022 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/24/2022 Week 16 3 TAR / 2 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 1/1/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 1/8/2023 Week 18 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.