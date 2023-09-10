Panthers vs. Falcons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons (0-0) play a familiar opponent when they host the Carolina Panthers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in an NFC South battle.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Falcons and the Panthers.
Panthers vs. Falcons Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Falcons
|3.5
|40
|-185
|+150
Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers combined with their opponent to score more than 40 points in 10 of 17 games last season.
- The average over/under for Carolina's matchups last year was 41.2, 1.2 more points than this game's total.
- The Panthers' record against the spread last year was 8-8-0.
- Last season, the Panthers won seven out of the 13 games, or 53.8%, in which they were the underdog.
- Carolina was 2-6 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.
Atlanta Falcons
- The Falcons and their opponents scored more than 40 points in 10 of 17 games last season.
- Atlanta's contests last season had an average point total of 43.7, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- Against the spread, the Falcons were 9-7-0 last season.
- The Falcons were favored on the moneyline five total times last season. They finished 4-1 in those games.
- Atlanta won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter.
Falcons vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Falcons
|21.5
|15
|22.7
|23
|43.7
|10
|Panthers
|20.4
|20
|22
|19
|41.2
|10
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.2
|40.4
|42.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.1
|22
|24.1
|ATS Record
|8-8-0
|4-4-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-4
|0-3
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|7-6
|5-1
|2-5
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.7
|44.4
|42.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.2
|24
|24.4
|ATS Record
|9-7-0
|5-4-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|4-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-9
|2-3
|1-6
