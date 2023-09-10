The Carolina Panthers have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the NFL as of September 10.

Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

While Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last season, but they won only twice away from home.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his throws, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games for the Saints.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, catching 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

Chuba Hubbard rushed for 466 yards (33.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 14 games.

Frankie Luvu had one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +8000 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3500 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +1700 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +20000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1500 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +12500 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +8000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +12500

Odds are current as of September 10 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.