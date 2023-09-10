Kyle Pitts will be running routes against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league last year when his Atlanta Falcons play the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Pitts drew 59 targets last season and turned them into 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 35.6 yards per contest.

Pitts vs. the Panthers

Pitts vs the Panthers (since 2021): 4 GP / 45.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 45.5 REC YPG / REC TD Against Carolina last season, six players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Panthers last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Carolina gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

Pitts will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense a season ago (227.5 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers' defense was ranked 19th in the NFL with 25 passing TDs conceded last season.

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-118)

Pitts Receiving Insights

Pitts went over on receiving yards prop bets in three of his 10 games (30.0%) a season ago.

He averaged 6.0 yards per target last season (59 targets, 356 yards).

Pitts had a touchdown catch twice last season, out of 10 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those games.

Pitts' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/18/2022 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/25/2022 Week 3 8 TAR / 5 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 1 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/16/2022 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/23/2022 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/30/2022 Week 8 9 TAR / 5 REC / 80 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2022 Week 9 7 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/10/2022 Week 10 8 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/20/2022 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

