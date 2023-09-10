When Khadarel Hodge suits up for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Hodge piled up 202 yards on 13 catches with one score last season. He averaged 15.5 yards per game (on 20 targets).

In one of nine games last year, Hodge had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Khadarel Hodge Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 3 3 38 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 57 0 Week 4 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 5 3 33 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 1 19 0 Week 10 @Panthers 2 2 37 1 Week 11 Bears 1 1 13 0 Week 13 Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 1 1 5 0

