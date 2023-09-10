The Atlanta Falcons (0-0) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Carolina Panthers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in an NFC South clash.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Falcons Insights (2022)

The Falcons racked up 21.5 points per game last year, comparable to the 22 per matchup the Panthers allowed.

The Falcons collected 318.6 yards per game last year, 31.6 fewer yards than the 350.2 the Panthers gave up per outing.

Last year Atlanta ran for 37.3 more yards per game (159.9) than Carolina allowed per outing (122.6).

The Falcons turned the ball over 21 times last season, four more turnovers than the Panthers forced (17).

Falcons Home Performance (2022)

In home games, the Falcons put up 24.9 points per game and conceded 21.6. That's more than they scored overall (21.5), but less than they gave up (22.7).

The Falcons' average yards gained at home (336.1) was higher than their overall average (318.6). But their average yards conceded at home (349.8) was lower than overall (362.1).

In home games, Atlanta accumulated 165 passing yards per game and gave up 220.4. That's more than it gained overall (158.8), and less than it allowed (231.9).

The Falcons accumulated 171.1 rushing yards per game at home (11.2 more than their overall average), and conceded 129.3 at home (0.9 less than overall).

The Falcons converted 42.3% of third downs at home (0.5% higher than their overall average), and gave up 43.1% at home (2.8% lower than overall).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Carolina - FOX 9/17/2023 Green Bay - FOX 9/24/2023 at Detroit - FOX 10/1/2023 at Jacksonville - ESPN+

