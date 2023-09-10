NFC South opponents match up when the Atlanta Falcons (0-0) and the Carolina Panthers (0-0) play on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Before the Falcons play the Panthers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 3.5 40 -185 +150

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons and their opponents combined to score more than 40 points in 10 of 17 games last season.

Atlanta had an average point total of 43.7 in its outings last season, 3.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Falcons were 9-7-0 against the spread last season.

The Falcons finished with a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).

Atlanta won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 40 points in 10 of 17 outings.

Carolina had a 41.2-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 1.2 more points than the point total for this game.

The Panthers had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Panthers were underdogs 13 times last season and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

Last season, Carolina won two of its eight games when it was the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Falcons vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Falcons 21.5 15 22.7 23 43.7 10 Panthers 20.4 20 22 19 41.2 10

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.7 44.4 42.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 24.0 24.4 ATS Record 9-7-0 5-4-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-9 2-3 1-6

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.2 40.4 42.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 22.0 24.1 ATS Record 8-8-0 4-4-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-4 0-3 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 7-6 5-1 2-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.