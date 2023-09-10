Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers were ranked 22nd last year in terms of passing yards conceded, at 227.5 per game.

London reeled in 72 passes (on 117 targets) for 866 yards (50.9 yards per game) last season, the team-high amongst current Falcons, with four touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on London and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

London vs. the Panthers

London vs the Panthers (since 2021): 2 GP / 34.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 34.5 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Carolina allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Panthers allowed 21 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Carolina allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

The Panthers were the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the pass last season. They surrendered 227.5 passing yards per game.

The Panthers' defense ranked 19th in league play last year by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Watch Falcons vs Panthers on Fubo!

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on London with BetMGM Sportsbook.

London Receiving Insights

In seven of his 17 games (41.2%) last season, London hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 117 pass attempts last season, averaging 7.4 yards per target (73rd in league).

London had a receiving touchdown in four of 17 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

London's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/18/2022 Week 2 12 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/25/2022 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/2/2022 Week 4 7 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/9/2022 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/16/2022 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/23/2022 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/30/2022 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2022 Week 9 7 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/10/2022 Week 10 6 TAR / 5 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/27/2022 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/4/2022 Week 13 12 TAR / 6 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/18/2022 Week 15 11 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/24/2022 Week 16 9 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 1/1/2023 Week 17 8 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 1/8/2023 Week 18 8 TAR / 6 REC / 120 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.