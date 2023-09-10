Will Cordarrelle Patterson pay out his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Think Patterson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cordarrelle Patterson score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Patterson recorded 695 rushing yards on 144 carries (53.5 ypg) last year (with eight rushing TDs).

He rushed for at least one touchdown seven times last year, and had one game with multiple rushing TDs.

Cordarrelle Patterson Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Saints 22 120 1 3 16 0 Week 2 @Rams 10 41 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 17 141 1 1 12 0 Week 4 Browns 9 38 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 44 2 1 9 0 Week 10 @Panthers 5 18 0 1 2 0 Week 11 Bears 10 52 0 2 7 0 Week 12 @Commanders 11 52 0 3 19 0 Week 13 Steelers 11 60 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 14 52 1 1 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 8 17 0 1 14 0 Week 17 Cardinals 9 42 1 6 42 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 5 18 1 2 1 0

Rep Cordarrelle Patterson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.