On Sunday, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (92-49) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76) at Truist Park in the rubber game of the series. Allan Winans will get the ball for the Braves, while Luis Ortiz will take the mound for the Pirates.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Pirates have +220 odds to upset. Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The over/under is 10 runs for the game.

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (4-4, 4.90 ERA)

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -278 +225 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -275 +220 Braves (-2.5) 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 127 times this season and won 84, or 66.1%, of those games.

The Braves have a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Braves have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Pirates have won in 49, or 43%, of the 114 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have been listed as an underdog of +220 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

