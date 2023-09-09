The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-1) are favored by 16.5 points against the FCS Furman Paladins on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game's point total is set at 52.5.

Offensively, South Carolina ranks 101st in the FBS with 17 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 95th in points allowed (437 points allowed per contest). Furman is putting up 384 total yards per game on offense this season (40th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 291 total yards per game (38th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina vs. Furman Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

South Carolina vs Furman Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Carolina -16.5 -115 -115 52.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on South Carolina vs. Furman? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 SEC Betting Trends

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina was 7-5-1 against the spread last season.

The Gamecocks were favored by 16.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

There were eight South Carolina games (out of 13) that hit the over last season.

South Carolina won four of the five games it was favored on the moneyline last season (80%).

The Paladins have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the odds on them winning this game.

The Gamecocks have a 0.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on South Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

South Carolina Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Spencer Rattler threw for 3,011 yards (231.6 per game), with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

On the ground, Rattler scored three touchdowns and accumulated 56 yards.

In 13 games, MarShawn Lloyd ran for 572 yards (44 per game) and nine TDs.

In addition, Lloyd had 18 catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Antwane Wells Jr. scored six TDs, hauling in 68 balls for 928 yards (71.4 per game).

In the passing game, Jalen Brooks scored one TD, catching 33 balls for 504 yards (38.8 per game).

In 13 games last year, Jordan Burch totaled 3.5 sacks to go with six TFL and 48 tackles.

In 13 games in 2022, Sherrod Greene registered one interception to go with 55 tackles, two TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Tonka Hemingway delivered 29 tackles, six TFL, and four sacks in 13 games a season ago.

DQ Smith collected 39 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions in 13 games played in 2022.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.