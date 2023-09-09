Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Tampa Bay Rays-Seattle Mariners matchup at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Civale Stats

Aaron Civale (7-3) will take the mound for the Rays, his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Sep. 4 5.1 2 3 3 12 3 at Marlins Aug. 29 5.0 7 2 2 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 5.0 4 3 3 9 0 at Giants Aug. 16 6.0 5 0 0 5 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 5.0 7 2 2 2 1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has recorded 120 hits with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 81 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.382/.428 on the year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 6 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

