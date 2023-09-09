Mercer vs. Morehead State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
In the contest between the Mercer Bears and Morehead State Eagles on Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bears to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Mercer vs. Morehead State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Mercer (-44.9)
|60.1
|Mercer 52, Morehead State 8
Week 2 SoCon Predictions
Bears vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Mercer
|12
|40
|--
|--
|7
|73
|Morehead State
|37
|35
|37
|35
|--
|--
