The Chattanooga Mocs should win their matchup versus the Kennesaw State Owls at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Kennesaw State vs. Chattanooga Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Chattanooga (-13.2) 56.5 Chattanooga 35, Kennesaw State 22

Owls vs. Mocs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chattanooga 27.0 41.0 -- -- 27.0 41.0 Kennesaw State 38.0 7.0 38.0 7.0 -- --

